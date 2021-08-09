Abhinav Shukla Expresses His Desire to Participate in Dance Show to Challenge His Limits

Abhinav Shukla has been in the spotlight ever since his successful stint with Bigg Boss 14. He became a household name for his outstanding and attention-gripping performances in various TV shows including Chotti Bahu, Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi, and Diya aur Baati Hum. Last year, Abhinav participated in the show Bigg Boss along with his wife and actor Rubina Dilaik. Though at the start, people thought that he would not last days due to his subtle and calm nature. However, the actor surprised his viewers and audience as he lasted almost till the end. It is important to remember that Abhinav was voted out from the BB house by a set of connections (friends and family members) of the contestants.

Fortunately, the title went to his wife Rubina emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 14. Ever since they stepped out of the BB house, the couple has been extremely busy with music videos and shows. Currently, Abhinav is being seen in a stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 (KKK). After participating in back-to-back two reality shows, Abhinav Shukla told ETimes that he is eyeing dance reality shows.

Abhinav revealed that he is ready to push his boundaries by participating in a dance reality show as he is “zero at dancing.” Recalling his participation in Bigg Boss 14, the actor said that he was not at all ready to do the reality show. “I have been avoiding reality shows all my life – there are too many interactions with people and too many confrontations,” he added. Abhinav admitted that every reality show teaches something, therefore, dance reality shows would be a great way he can challenge his limits.

When asked what interests him as a viewer, Abhinav shared that he likes watching a survivor on a reality show, one who has lived an interesting journey. Abhinav further said that he has not watched his BB season to date, however, he is wanting to watch KKK 11.

