Abhinav Shukla is Going Strong with Rubina Dilaik, Actor Reveals After Eviction from Bigg Boss 14

After getting evicted from the Bigg Boss 14 house, actor Abhinav Shukla has shared that things between him and wife Rubina Dilaik are fine now. The couple had earlier revealed on the show that before entering the house, they had been considering divorce. Abhinav now says that being together on the show has strengthened their bond. He said that during their time together in the house they realised that they were fighting about small issues. Abhinav added that after Rubina comes out of the house, the two will try to solve whatever issues they have.

Speaking to The Times of India, Abhinav also revealed that he does not have any grudges against former contestant Rakhi Sawant. Before his eviction, Abhinav had expressed that Rakhi’s behaviour had been making him uncomfortable. This had happened after the entertainer had confessed about being attracted towards Abhinav and had also written ‘I love Abhinav’ all over her body.

Expressing gratitude towards fans, Abhinav said that he was glad that they did not vote him out. Although Abhinav was not expecting it, he thanked them for all their support.

Abhinav’s exit came after the connections of the contestants voted him out. The 38-year-old contestant said that he had imagined that the host Salman would be holding the hands of Rubinav, as the couple is popularly called. Abhinav agrees that the exit made him upset as he was close to the finale.

After getting evicted from the house, Abhinav told that he visited a friend’s farm in Maharashtra’s Kolad to take a break. He said, “I wanted to swim in the river and unwind in the lap of nature,” he said, reported TOI.

Speaking about his co-contestants, Abhinav said that he does not know Jasmin anymore. He mentioned Rahul Mahajan, Sara Gurpal and Naina Singh as the friends he made at the Bigg Boss house.