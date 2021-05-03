Abhinav Shukla is Missing Wife Rubina Dilaik Who is in Quarantine in Shimla

TV actor Abhinav Shukla has shared a beautiful note for his wife and Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik, who is in quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19. The actor took to his Instagram handle to state how much he is missing her. Sharing a photo of his toothbrush and paste, he wrote that how his life is incomplete without Rubina and wished her to get well soon along with hugs and kisses emojis. Rubina is currently in Shimla at her home while Abhinav is in Mumbai.

As soon as Rubina saw the post, she responded with a sad emoji. Several other friends of the couple from the industry including Rahul Mahajan, Nikki Tamboli and Keerti Kelkar have also dropped heart emojis in the comment sections.

Two days ago, the actress shared the news of being Covid positive through an Instagram post. She wrote that she’ll be now able to donate plasma after a month as she has tested positive for Covid-19 and will be in isolation for 17 days. She also asked everyone who has come in close contact with her in the past few days to get themselves tested.

As she shared the news, her friend Aly Goni, Shristy Rode, Manu Punjabi, Drashti Dhami and others have wished her a speedy recovery.

Talking about the same, Rubina in a recent interview with TOI said that Abhinav was in Punjab for some work when she tested positive. He wasn’t aware of the news before he landed in Mumbai. Abhinav too told the portal that he is worried however, he’ll be staying in Mumbai as Rubina is in isolation at her home in Shimla. He is quoted as saying, “there’s no point in me going there. No one will be able to meet her right now."

On the work front, Rubina is currently being seen in colors show Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki as Saumya.

