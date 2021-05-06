Abhinav Shukla Mourns Nikki Tamboli's Brother Jatin's Demise

Actress Nikki Tamboli suffered a terrible tragedy after her brother, 29-year-old Jatin Tamboli, passed away dur to Covid-19. Her Bigg Boss 14 contestant and friend Abhinav Shukla mourned Jatin’s demise in a recent interview.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Abhinav said, “Nikki’s brother passed away and he was just 29, it’s just heartbreaking for the family. The situation around is already bad with lockdown, pandemic and people suffering and daily we learn about so many new cases. And then you hear such tragic news of his demise. He was fighting it for long. She will be in a very vulnerable state right now and sad but I know she is a strong girl."

He added, “The loss is huge I know and irreplaceable. We all have seen her in the Bigg Boss 14 house and we know how strong she is. I hope and know she will handle it well."

Nikki had taken to Instagram to inform fans about her brother’s untimely death. “We didn’t know that this morning god was going to call your name… Our family chain is broken…as God calls us one by one, the chain will link again. You gave no one a last farewell. Not ever said good bye…You were gone before we knew it, and only God knows why. A million times we will miss you…A million times we will cry…If love alone could have saved you, you never would have died…We will meet again someday," an excerpt from her post read.

Meanwhile, Abhinav’s wife, actress Rubina Dilaik has also tested positive for Covid-19. The actor gave a health update about Rubina saying that she has not become better but is stable. He added that they are staying strong, meanwhile.

On the work front, after appearing Bigg Boss 14 where Rubina won, the couple appeared in Neha Kakkar’s music video for Marjaaneya.

