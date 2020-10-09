Abhinav Shukla Says Entering Bigg Boss 14 with Wife Rubina Dilaik is a 'Double-Edged Sword'

The eleven contestants of the new season of Bigg Boss were introduced by Salman Khan on premiere night. One such contestant is Abhinav Shukla, who is participating on the reality show with his wife, actress Rubina Dilaik.

About his participation on Bigg Boss 14, Abhinav said, "I am a very sensitive guy, before offending someone or saying wrong things there should be enough reasons for me to do it. And if I have, then that person is genuinely a problem for everyone. I am resourceful, I can solve technical problems. Yes, I know there will be less technical and more human-related problems (laughs). I am still good at solving problems."

He further added, "My weakness is that I am short-tempered, and beyond a point, I will lose it quickly. I will have to control that a lot."

On entering the Bigg Boss house with Rubina, he said, "That is a double-edged sword, when it is emotional ups and downs we have each other’s back, but people will also know that she is my sensitive spot. So, if someone talks bad about her I will be affected. I can ignore if someone abuses me, but if somebody is trying to trouble her that will be a problem. It is also a disadvantage for me." The couple tied the knot in June 2018.

Other contestants on the show this season are Eijaz Khan, Nikki Tamboli, Jasmin Bhasin, Nishant Singh Malkani, Shehzaad Deol, Sara Gurpal, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Pavitra Punia and Rahul Vaidya.