Abhinav Shukla Says He is 'Borderline Dyslexic,' Gets Support From Arjun Bijlani and Divyanka Tripathi

TV actor Abhinav Shukla has charmed the audience with his stint in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14. In the show, which is popular for eyebrow-raising and over-the-top dramatic conflicts, Abhinav maintained his cool and calm personality. The actor has featured in several music videos alongside his wife and Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik since.

Currently, the actor is being seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, hosted by director Rohit Shetty. In the elimination episode, which aired on August 9, when Abhinav was set up against Aastha Gill it was learned that the actor was 'borderline dyslexic.’ Later, he took to social media and opened up about the disability.

On Twitter, Abhinav stated that it is public now that he is borderline dyslexic. “So I will divulge more, it’s nobody’s fault, not even mine, it is what it is,” he wrote. The actor revealed that it took him 2 decades to accept the stated fact but now numbers and figures don't embarrass him. Calling himself differently-abled, he said that he is exceptional in spatial ability.

Sharing the Tweet on his Instagram, Abhinav admitted that he has difficulty remembering dates, names, the relation of those dates to names. However, Abhinav further said that he is in a perpetual process of improving on things he is bad at.

Several fans and his industry friends extended support to the actor. His KKK 11 co-contestant Arjun Bijlani called him a rockstar, while Divyanka Tripathi said that the disability is a tiny blip in comparison to his vast list of abilities. She further wrote, “You amazed me Abhinav with your knowledge about everything. It was always comforting having you around." His fans praised the actor for his exceptional qualities and showered immense love, it also gave others the confidence to open about their disabilities too.

