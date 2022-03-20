Abhinav Shukla Says Wife Rubina Dilaik Is More Successful Than Him and 'That's a Fact'

Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik are one of television’s much-loved couples. They have worked together in several shows. The duo also participated in Bigg Boss 14, when Rubina emerged as the winner of the show. In a recent interview, Abhinav Shukla admitted that Rubina is a bigger star and added that’s a fact. When told that Rubina was ‘a bigger star’ than him when they met, Abhinav said, ‘She still is.’

“We’ve to be practical about it. It is what it is. Somebody would be a fool who doesn’t admit she is more successful. She is doing more work than I am, that’s a fact. So if I try to say, ‘nahi yaar hum dono barabar hain (both of us are equally successful),’ that’s when she needs to compensate. But I know she is more successful than me, but that’s the profession, once she is at home, she is my wife," Abhinav told Pinkvilla.

Apart from this, Rubina was also asked if she thinks she has to overcompensate in their marriage because of her success. To this, the actress replied in negative and explained that Abhinav has always made her feel comfortable. “He has made me feel and be so comfortable with the fact that it is absolutely normal for a woman to be more successful than a man. He has vocalised the thought that ‘Rubina, today, tomorrow or any given point of time, if you are at a higher ladder of success, fame-wise, money-wise or anything, I am there for you, for you to understand that it’s normal and we’ve to normalise it," she said.

On the work front, Abhinav has worked in several shows including Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and Chotti Bahu among others. Rubina, on the other hand is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Ardh which also stars Hiten Tejwani and Rajpal Yadav. Other than this, Rubina and Abhinav are currently together for MX Player’s Wanderlust. The show presents the couple experiencing Abu Dhabi’s culture. The show has six episodes and each one of them is based on certain themes - wildlife, adventure, culture, food, road trip, and beach.

