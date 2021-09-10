Abhinav Shukla's Gift to Wife Rubina Dilaik is 'Divinely Beautiful'

TV ACtor and Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik celebrates her birthday on August 26 and this year, her husband Abhinav Shukla made this day even more special. On Rubina’s birthday, both of them were on a trip to Kerala, where they spent some quality time with each other. Abhinav gifted his wife a birthday present worth remembering and Rubina has shared a video of it with her fans on her Instagram account.

https://www.instagram.com/ reel/CTlspdUIJqu/?utm_medium= copy_link

In the clip, Rubina is using the ayurvedic ‘Shirodhara’, which Abhinav gifted her. The actor is wearing a towel robe for this treatment. In the small clip, Rubina talks about the benefits of ‘Shirodhara’ treatment that include relief in anxiety, promoting better sleep, aiding memory, improving concentration, and slowing ageing. It is a solution to many eye-related disorders, increases blood circulation, benefits chronic headaches and migraines, improves vision, hearing and nasal problems.

Along with the video, the actor has also written a small message which says that this is what her birthday looked like. Tagging her husband, she wrote that he made sure that it was divinely beautiful. Further, she mentioned that with a serene atmosphere, clean diet and ayurvedic treatments her body and soul have rejuvenated for sure. Not long ago, the actor was seen in Bigg Boss OTT.

Rubina has also signed a film named Ardh, whose shooting has already begun. Rubina has been one of the most popular actors in the TV industry and has received a lot of love from her fans. Now, her entry on the big screen is surely going to be even more exciting for her fans.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here