Abhinav Shukla's Past Haunts Him, Neha Kakkar Expecting Baby with Rohanpreet Singh

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Abhinav Shukla might not be doing much on the ongoing reality show, but his deep dark secrets are coming to fore to keep him in the news.

From his troubled marriage and financial crunch to his struggle with alcohol, there are many chapters of his personal life that are being unfolded on national television as he continues his stint in the Bigg Boss house.

Singer Neha Kakkar and her hubby Rohanpreet Singh have pleasantly surprised fans with the good news of their pregnancy on social media. Neha shared an adorable snap with Rohanpreet and wrote, "Khyaal Rakhya Kar." She is seen cradling what seems like a baby bump while Rohanpreet hugs her from behind.

Commenting on Neha's post, Rohanpreet wrote, "Ab Toh Kuch Zyada Hi Khyaal Rakhna Parhega Nehuuuu (sic)." He shared the same pic on his Instagram handle too.

Prior to this year, most of the successful Indian web shows were about cheap thrills and sensational plots with solid dose of blood and gore. The mindset seems to be changing in 2020 as the showrunners have started to experiment with themes. Top shows still have a lot of violence but new hits have started changing the broader landscape.

Here’s a list of the 9 best Indian Hindi web shows that appears to have a mix of different genres.

At a recent award ceremony, Ankita Lokhande and the team of Pavitra Rishta paid tribute to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The daily soaps team remembered the actor by recreating some moments from the show and dancing to Sushant's songs.

Ankita, who played Sushant's love interest and veteran Marathi and Hindi film actor Usha Nadkarni, who was seen as the late actor's mother in the show were also seen talking about the actress. While Nadkarni said that she still remembers Sushant as his son, Ankita said she never imagined talking about him like this. Watch a glimpse of their emotional heartfelt tribute here.

Seema Khan, Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor and Neelam Kothari Soni have earned both praise and brickbats online for appearing on the reality show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. But they say that their children, some of whom are in the film industry themselves, had only positive things to say about the Netflix series.

Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep said that their son Jahaan saw the trailer and was mortified that his teachers would see it.

