Abhinav Shukla's Valentine's Day Post for Rubina Dilaik is Relatable as She Stays Locked Inside Bigg Boss House

Abhinav Shukla's Bigg Boss 14 journey has concluded only recently and he is relaxing at his home now that the pressure on him to win the reality show is no more. On the occasion of Valentine's Day, Abhinav shared a social media post for wife Rubina Dilaik as she stays locked away still inside the Bigg Boss 14 house.

Sharing a selfie on social media in which he sleeps on a couch, Abhinav wrote, "If you have a valentine then Party, if you dont have one then also Party but if you have one and you can’t meet her then just go back to sleep (sic)!"

Reports have said that now Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who entered the reality show as Eijaz Khan's proxy, has been eliminated from the house. Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant, Rubina Dilaik and Aly Goni have become the finalists of the fourteenth season of Bigg Boss.

Meanwhile, Jasmin Bhasin, Rahul Mahajan, Jaan Kumar, Vindu Dara Singh, Toshi Sabri and Jyotika Dilaik have also entered the reality show as supporters of the finalist contestants.