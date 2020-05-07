Bachchans Celebrate Navya Nanda's Graduation Day at Jalsa as Ceremony Stalled Due to COVID-19

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya graduated from college in New York on Wednesday, and the former took to social media to pen a congratulatory message. Big B shared how they celebrated Navya's big day at his Jalsa home since the graduation ceremony has been stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Grand daughter Navya .. the most important day in the life of a young student - Graduation Day .. ! She graduated from College in New York, but ceremony and presence got cancelled because of corona and lockdown.

"She could not go .. we too had all planned to be with her on this important occasion .. but she though wanted to wear that Graduation gown and cap .. so staff stitched her an impromptu gown and cap .. and she wore it and celebrated at home in Jalsa .. So proud of you Navya.. God bless .. such a positive and happy attitude. Love you," Big B wrote.

Along with the post, he shared a video in which Navya is seen wearing a home-made graduation gown and cap.

T 3523 - Grand daughter NAVYA .. Graduation Day .. graduated from College in New York .. Corona cancelled travel & ceremony ..

But she wanted to wear gown & cap, staff stitched impromptu gown & cap took pictures at home to celebrate occasion .. such a positive happy attitude . pic.twitter.com/5NsU1sDLr6 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 6, 2020

T 3523 - Pics ! pic.twitter.com/Zmnjd9VYGj — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 6, 2020

Earlier in the day, Navya's mother Shweta Bachchan too took to social media to wish her.

"Class of 2020 - Navya finished college today and since she and everyone else graduating this year won't get a ceremony we decided to DIY one. With a chart paper cap and a gown hand stitched from scraps of black tenting. I threw on a Fordham ( her college ) sweatshirt over my PJ's!! Congratulations baby I love you and am proud of you! Go forth and conquer x ( I'm not crying you're crying)," Shweta posted.

Abhishek Bachchan too posted a picture of Navya and shared how he was the one who helped her settle down at her dorm as her freshman.

"Congratulations my Navya on your graduation! Although due to the lockdown you were not able to celebrate it at your university with your classmates and the home garden had to suffice. Seems like yesterday that we were moving you into your dorm room as a freshman... Wait, strike that. Not "we", "I"!! (You always managed to make Mamu do the heavy lifting). God bless you! Can't wait to see what you have in store for the world," he wrote.

