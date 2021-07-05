Abhishek And Aishwarya Took Four Months To Name Their Daughter 'Aaradhya'

Among many famous couples in Bollywood, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are considered a very special couple. They met on the sets of the films, fell in love, and got married in 2007. Their marriage ceremony was organized in Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow ‘Pratiksha’ in Juhu, Mumbai. After about 3 years, the couple welcomed their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. They always kept their daughter away from the limelight for a few months after her birth. Their fans were always curious to know the name of their daughter.

Abhishek and Aishwarya took 4 months to name their daughter, as per a few media reports.

When both of them revealed their daughter’s name publicly, their fans wanted to know the real meaning of the name, because the name ‘Aaradhya’ was very unique.

In an interview given during Aaradhya’s first birthday, Aishwarya revealed the reason behind the delay in naming her daughter. Aishwarya had given an interview to Vogue magazine in 2012 wherein she told that Aaradhya means one who is worthy of worship.

Aishwarya also informed that both she and Abhishek always considered this name and also shared it with their extended family.

Elaborating further she said that she wasn’t even aware that it took four months to name her daughter.

“You know, when you have a baby, time flies. I never realised this as acutely as I did when I had Aaradhya—time is luxury. You can never have enough of it,” she had said then in the interview.

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan will soon be seen in the upcoming films ‘Dusvi’, ‘Bob Biswas’.

Former Miss World Aishwarya will be seen on the big screen in a Tamil historical drama film Ponniyin Selvan. It is being directed by Mani Rathnam. The film is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy’s historical fictional novel with the same title.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here