1-min read

Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan's Father-Son Rivalry on Instagram Will Leave You in Splits

Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan are known to tease each other and their latest social media rivalry has left everybody in splits.

News18.com

Updated:October 5, 2018, 1:31 PM IST
Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan's Father-Son Rivalry on Instagram Will Leave You in Splits
Image via Instagram/Bachchan
On Thursday, Amitabh Bachchan left everybody confused with his Instagram post in which he called his son Abhishek Bachchan 'sauce'. While fans were still speculating the meaning, Abhishek Bachchan decided to give his father a 'payback' by another post.

Abhishek shared a throwback picture of Sr Bachchan on his Instagram and wrote, "And he said I look like sauce! @amitabhbachchan #flashbackfriday #payback."



The photo is from the younger days of the actor and Amitabh looks suave in it. The father-son duo shares a warm bond with each other. The two are known to tease each other and their latest social media rivalry has left everybody in splits.

It all started when Amitabh posted a childhood picture of toothless Abhishek saying he looks like 'sauce'. Soon Shweta Bachchan rushed to the comments section and clarified that she didn't post the picture. "Note: I did not post this, Pa did," she commented. But the sibling rivalry continued as Abhishek wrote, "and I know who gave him the picture."

View this post on Instagram

... you look like sauce !!

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on



This is not the first time that Amitabh has posted a throwback picture of his kids. Take a look at other such pictures:





On the professional front, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Manmarziyaan and is currently gearing up for Anurag Kashyap's Gulab Jamun in which he is working with wife Aishwarya Rai. Amitabh will next be seen in Thugs of Hindostan with Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh.
