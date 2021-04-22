Abhishek Bachchan Admits He Had a Crush on Aishwarya Rai When They Were Friends

Abhishek Bachchan said in a recent interview that he first met Aishwarya Rai on the sets of Aur Pyar Ho Gaya, where he was a ‘production boy’. He also admitted that he had a crush on the actress during the time when they were just friends.

Abhishek said on YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast, “I first met her when I was a production boy. There was a film my father was making called Mrityudata, and I had gone for the location recce to Switzerland, because the company felt that because I had grown up in Switzerland in boarding school that I would be able to take them to nice locations."

He further said, “I had been there for a couple of days, all alone. And that’s when a childhood friend of mine, Bobby Deol, was shooting for his first film — Aur Pyar Ho Gaya. And he got to know I was there, and said ‘Hey, why don’t you come over for dinner?’ And that’s the first time, when they were shooting, when I met Aishwarya."

Abhishek and Aishwarya tied the knot on April 20, 2007, in a private ceremony at Prateeksha, Amitabh Bachchan’s residence in Mumbai. Aishwarya made a stunning South Indian bride in a traditional gold Kanjivaram sari. After four years of marriage, the couple welcomed their first child Aaradhya.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here