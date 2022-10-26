CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss16#Movies#T20WorldCup#Diwali
Home » News » Movies » Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai's Daughter Aaradhya Sweetly Wishes Paparazzi 'Happy Diwali'; Watch
1-MIN READ

Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai's Daughter Aaradhya Sweetly Wishes Paparazzi 'Happy Diwali'; Watch

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: October 26, 2022, 14:18 IST

Mumbai, India

Aaradhya Bachchan was spotted at the Mumbai airport with Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)

Aaradhya Bachchan was spotted at the Mumbai airport with Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)

Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, and Aaradhya Bachchan were spotted at the Mumbai airport.

Although Diwali has ended, Aaradhya Bachchan ensured to share her wishes with the paparazzi on Wednesday at the Mumbai airport. Aaradhya was spotted at the airport with her parents, actors Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

In a video shared by a paparazzo, Aaradhya was seen holding Aishwarya’s hand and making her way to the departure gate when the cameramen wished Aishwarya Diwali. The actress responded to them by wishing them as well. Soon after, Aaradhya also wished them.

Watch the video below:

Aishwarya, Abhishek, and Aaradhya were spotted just days after the Bachchan family hosted a small Diwali gathering at their home in Mumbai. The paparazzi spotted Karan Johar, Gauri Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sikandar Kher, Anupam Kher, Kirron Kher, Rima Jain, and Kunal Kapoor were spotted making their way to the party in Mumbai. Anupam and Kirron also revealed that Shah Rukh Khan attended the bash.

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan 1. The film, directed by Mani Ratnam, is inching toward a box office collection of Rs 500 crore worldwide. Aishwarya is set to return for the second part of the film, Ponniyin Selvan 2.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh has tweeted that the film’s second part, officially titled Ponniyin Selvan Part II, is eyeing a Summer 2023 release. The official release date will be locked in a couple of weeks, according to Adarsh, who also suggested that part 2 of the film was simultaneously shot with Ponniyin Selvan I.

Meanwhile, Abhishek is returning with the sequel to his season Breathe: Into the Shadows. The teaser was released recently and confirmed that the new season is coming on November 9. The new season stars Abhishek A Bachchan, Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen, Saiyami Kher, and Naveen Kasturia. He is also starring in the Hindi remake of Oththa Seruppu Size 7.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

About the Author

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More

Tags:
first published:October 26, 2022, 14:18 IST
last updated:October 26, 2022, 14:18 IST