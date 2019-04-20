Take the pledge to vote

Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Family Vacation Pics in Maldives are Life Goals

Bollywood couple Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are setting vacation goals by sharing pictures from their exotic holiday in Maldives.

News18.com

April 20, 2019, 11:19 AM IST
Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Family Vacation Pics in Maldives are Life Goals
Image courtesy: Instagram
As if Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan aren't already couple goals, add their adorable daughter and exotic beaches to the mix and it’s definitely cuteness overload!

The Bollywood couple is setting vacation goals by sharing inside glimpses into their luxurious getaway with their daughter Aaradhya in Maldives, and their pictures are making us insanely jealous.

On Thursday, they were seen at the Mumbai airport leaving for their annual holiday. A day later, they shared the location with picturesque images on their Instagram handles.

Aishwarya posted a picture of a view of the swimming pool leading up to the sea from their resort, while Abhishek shared a picture of their room with tag "Bachchan's Family Home."

On Saturday, Abhishek posted a gorgeous picture of Aishwarya posing with panache in a plunge-line blue gown.

"Honey and the moon," Abhishek captioned the stunning photo.

Another photograph, which has now gone viral on social media, shows a fan couple posing with the Bachchans by the swimming pool.



On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Fanney Khan. Abhishek, on the other hand, was seen in Manmarziyaan.
