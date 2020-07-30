Abhishek Bachchan and Mayank Sharma's Twitter Exchange Leads to Speculation About Breathe Season 3

Abhishek Bachchan tested positive to coronavirus soon after the web series Breathe Season 2 was released. The actor made his digital debut playing the lead in Breathe: Into The Shadows. He has been recuperating at Nanavati Hospital ever since he was detected with Covid-19.

From the hospital, the actor cryptically tweeted, "C-16", and the director of Breathe: Into The Shadows Mayank Sharma commented, "Hmmmmmm." Abhishek then asked, "Sir, yeh C-16 hai kya, Zara bataiye."

The Twitter exchange led fans to speculate that Abhishek will be back with the next season of Breathe as well. One follower commented, "Sir is there second season... Is that the hint... Because u gave this slip to girl in end scene... U were amazing and a very very good actor... I m a fan of u sir... All the best."

"C-16 is the title of the final ep of #BreatheIntoTheShadows. Incredible performance by Abhishek Bachchan Get well super sook Abhishek," wrote another user. A fan club commented, "Come back with season 3 quickly to tell us what that is AB! In the meantime, win this battle against C-19!"

C-16 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 29, 2020

On Instagram, Abhishek posted a view of the sky from the hospital.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on Jul 29, 2020 at 3:46am PDT

Abhishek, along with father Amitabh Bachchan, wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, had tested positive for coronavirus. Aishwarya and Aaradhya were tested negative some days ago and were discharged from the hospital.