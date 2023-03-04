Abhishek Bachchan Attends Ustad Amjad Ali Khan’s Concert With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, along with their daughter Aaradhya, attended a live performance by Sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, his sons Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash, who are also renowned classical musicians. ‘The Three Generations, One Nation’ event, which was held on Thursday in Mumbai, marked the debut performances of Ustad Amjad Ali Khan’s grandsons Zohaan and Abeer. After the event, Abhishek Bachchan posted short glimpses of the show and wrote a heartfelt note for his “guru,” from whom he took Sarod lessons in his childhood.

The actor wrote, “An absolute joy and honour to witness the mastery, brilliance, culture, and tradition of Amjad Ali Khan sahab along with my brothers Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash, but happiest to hear young Zohaan and Abeer play and continue the legacy of the family. Two more maestros on the way."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan)

Jr Bachchan revealed that he used to learn how to play the sarod as a child with Amaan and Ayaan but could not continue his training because he “moved to boarding school” “But, to witness Amaan and Ayaan grow to be such wonderful students and children to both their parents and see them make their parents proud is just so wonderful. And now to see Ayaan and Neema’s sons join them and play together is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. 3 generations on stage together," Abhishek continued. The actor further stated that “the future of our music, Indian classical music, is in safe hands."

Ayaan Ali Bangash also shared some glimpses from the concert. In the pictures, Abhishek, Aaradhya, and Aishwarya are seen posing with Ustad Amjad Ali Khan and his family members. Abhishek and Aishwarya also presented flower bouquets to Zohaan and Abeer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayaan Ali Bangash (@ayaanalibangash)

In the caption, Ayaan humbly thanked everyone for making the concert a success and wrote, “Thank you for all the love and blessings bestowed upon us at the Three Generations, One Nation concert last evening at Jamshed Bhabha Theatre in Mumbai!"

At the event, the audience also saw performances by Tabla maestro Satyajit Talwalkar and classical musician Anubrata Chatterjee.

