Abhishek Bachchan, Back From Cannes 2022, Mourns Loss of Stylist and Suit Designer Akbar Shahpurwala

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, who returned from Cannes on Sunday, mourned the loss of renowned suit stylist Akbar Shahpurwala in his latest Instagram post. The 46-year-old actor paid a tribute to Akbar as he remembered the suit designer who created some pieces for him and his father Amitabh Bachchan over the years.

The Dasvi actor shared a picture of Akbar’s tag from one of his grey suits and penned a heartfelt note for the suitmaker. The caption accompanying the picture read, “Returned home to very sad news. Akbar Shahpurwala a bonafide legend of the film world passed away. I knew him as Akki uncle. He made my father’s costumes and most of his suits from as far back as I can remember and many of my films too.”

Abhishek added that Akbar personally cut and stitched his first-ever suit as a baby, which he still cherishes. The Bob Biswas actor mentioned that Akbar also stitched the tux he wore to his debut film Refugee premiere. Abhishek added to the caption, “If your costumes and suits were made by Kachins and then Gabana then you had arrived as a star. That was his influence and standing.”

Abhishek mentioned that if Akbar personally cut someone’s suit, it meant that he truly loved them. Recalling a thought Akbar had shared with him, Abhishek wrote in the caption, “He always said to me that ‘cutting a suit is not just tailoring, it’s an emotion. When you wear my suits, each stitch is made with love and filled with my blessings'.”

The actor described Akbar as the “best suitmaker in the world.” He also wrote that he will wear one of Akbar’s enumerable suits that he made for him and “feel blessed.”

Abhishek was in Cannes last week along with actress and wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhaya.

