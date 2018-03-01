English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Abhishek Bachchan Begins Shooting for Manmarziyan
The film, directed by Kashyap and presented by Aanand L. Rai, also stars Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu.
Image: Instagram/Vicky Kaushal
Mumbai: Actor Abhishek Bachchan has started shooting for his upcoming film Manmarziyan, directed by Anurag Kashyap.
Abhishek on Thursday took to Twitter and shared a photograph of the script.
"Almost time... 'Manmarziyan'," Abhishek captioned the image.
The film, directed by Kashyap and presented by Aanand L. Rai, also stars Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu.
Taapsee in an interview to IANS had said the film "is a beautiful mix of the different worlds of filmmakers Aanand L. Rai and Anurag Kashyap".
This will be the first time that Abhishek will be collaborating with Taapsee and Vicky for a project.
Also Watch
Abhishek on Thursday took to Twitter and shared a photograph of the script.
"Almost time... 'Manmarziyan'," Abhishek captioned the image.
Almost time…#manmarziyan pic.twitter.com/cWuJ5aLQim— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) March 1, 2018
The film, directed by Kashyap and presented by Aanand L. Rai, also stars Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu.
Taapsee in an interview to IANS had said the film "is a beautiful mix of the different worlds of filmmakers Aanand L. Rai and Anurag Kashyap".
This will be the first time that Abhishek will be collaborating with Taapsee and Vicky for a project.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sameeksha
- Sridevi Death : Meet the Man Who Helped Send Back Sridevi's Body to India
- Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ First Look at MWC 2018
- Watch Now: Exclusive Interview With Jimmy Shergill, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda #NotSoSerious
- LG V30S ThinQ First Look Video at MWC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Indian Women's T20 Captain Harmanpreet Joins Punjab Police
- Sourav Ganguly Rues Not Having MS Dhoni in his 2003 World Cup Squad
- Rajinikanth's Kaala Teaser Postponed After Kanchi Shankaracharya's Death
- Kangana Ranaut Can Bring Character To Every Outfit: Designer Neeta Lulla on Manikarnika
- Holi 2018: Traditional Recipes With A Delicious Twist