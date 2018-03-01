GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Abhishek Bachchan Begins Shooting for Manmarziyan

The film, directed by Kashyap and presented by Aanand L. Rai, also stars Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu.

IANS

Updated:March 1, 2018, 5:59 PM IST
Image: Instagram/Vicky Kaushal
Mumbai: Actor Abhishek Bachchan has started shooting for his upcoming film Manmarziyan, directed by Anurag Kashyap.

Abhishek on Thursday took to Twitter and shared a photograph of the script.

"Almost time... 'Manmarziyan'," Abhishek captioned the image.




Taapsee in an interview to IANS had said the film "is a beautiful mix of the different worlds of filmmakers Aanand L. Rai and Anurag Kashyap".

This will be the first time that Abhishek will be collaborating with Taapsee and Vicky for a project.

| Edited by: Sameeksha
