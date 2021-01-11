Abhishek Bachchan Blamed Amitabh Bachchan for Exposing Him to Covid-19

Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan recently featured in The Kapil Sharma Show for the promotions of the upcoming film The Big Bull. It takes inspiration from the life and times of infamous stock broker Harshad Mehta and Junior B plays the titular role in the film, which is produced by Ajay's banner.

Appearing on the celebrity chat show, Abhishek shared that when he was infected with the novel coronavirus in August 2020, Ajay had fired him about it for not being careful enough. Abhishek recalled about the time, "When doctor called my dad (Amitabh Bachchan) to the hospital saying he has contracted Covid, I was the next one to have tested positive. At the time I was worried about everyone in the family. Ajay called me up at the time and started firing me. I regretted taking his call at the time."

Ajay shared that the real reason why he fired Abhishek over the phone was because he blamed Big B for exposing him to Covid. He then gave Abhishek an earful since he was the one going out and around for work when cases of coronavirus infection were surging.

On the work front, apart from The Big Bull, Abhishek features in Bob Biswas as well. He plays the title role in the movie inspired by the Kahaani character.

Ajay, meanwhile, features in Maidaan next. the movie is a sports drama which is based on football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. It will release in Dussehra later this year.