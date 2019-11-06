Abhishek Bachchan Calmly Responds to Twitter Troll who Calls him 'Unemployed'
Abhishek Bachchan's motivational post on Monday led to some negative comments online, but the actor chose to respond in a dignified manner.
Photo: Abhishek Bachchan/Instagram
Being Amitabh Bachchan's son comes with a huge bag of responsibilities and expectations that Abhishek Bachchan has had to deal with ever since he stepped into Bollywood. The Manmarziyaan actor has faced a lot of criticism, comparisons and trolling online over the years.
The 43-year-old hasn't been as active on screen of late, which has again been the subject of ridicule for a while now. On Monday, the actor took on another person who called him "unemployed" on social media.
Abhishek had shared a motivational post on Twitter, which said, "Have a purpose. Have a goal. Something impossible you want to accomplish, then prove to the world that it's not impossible."
One of the comments said, "What do you call a person who is happy on a Monday? Unemployed!" Abhishek replied to the man, "Nah! Disagree. Somebody who loves doing whatever they are doing."
His reply won a lot of support from followers. One user commented, "You are an excellent actor.. but Bollywood couldn't find your talent.... And use it properly...". Another follower wrote, "I logged in to Twitter after seeing in news about 'unemployed' response and your response to it, the response to it was just awesome, how positive and composed response to it. You didn't let it's negative energy impact on yours, hats off, learner from you (sic)."
Check out the tweet and the responses below:
#MondayMotivation #Believe pic.twitter.com/vmiqX0EcnY— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) November 4, 2019
Last seen in Manmarziyaan, Abhishek has a film with Anurag Basu coming up next.
