Abhishek Bachchan Can't Stop Praising Wife Aishwarya Rai’s Dancing Skills

Abhishek Bachchan is currently on a promotional spree, owing to the release of the second season of his latest crime series Breathe: Into the Shadows. While we have already seen how the actor is a doting husband to his wife, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek has also been vocal about how proud he is of her and praised her work. In one of his latest interviews, the actor yet again spoke about Aishwarya’s skills.

While talking about the distinction between “massy" and “realistic" acting, he said that both require elite skill sets, even though critics often look down upon commercial acting. However, he said he believes that commercial acting is also difficult. On this subject, Abhishek provided several examples and praised Aishwarya’s dancing abilities, while challenging the critics to try and replicate her brilliant dance moves.

Abhishek challenged critics to dance in Alaska in -30 degrees in a chiffon saree, and said he’d be very impressed if they succeeded. He also dared them to try and master dance moves as gracefully as Aishwarya did in Nimbooda Nimbooda, despite how difficult it is. “You do ‘Nimbooda Nimbooda’ as Aishwarya did, or you do Devdas and pull it off with that kind of élan and grace that Aishwarya and Madhuri did. Try and do it, it’s not easy,” he said.

The actor also stated that it is difficult for many of his colleagues to strike a balance between commercial and realistic acting. “Please don’t be mistaken, there is an elite skill set required to pull that off. A lot of the time, we look down upon commercial acting, it’s not easy. I dare anybody to do what Rajini uncle does. It’s not possible, that’s why there’s only one Rajinikanth.” He went on to say that actors Aamir Khan, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and a slew of other actors have mastered the balance between mainstream and realism.

