Abhishek Bachchan Celebrates 16 Years of Mani Ratnam's Guru; Vicky Kaushal, Riteish Deshmukh React

Mani Ratnam’s Guru is regarded as one of the best films of Abhishek Bachchan. Released in 2007, the drama film which was rumoured to be a biopic of the industrial tycoon Dhirubhai Ambani was marked by impeccable music by AR Rahman, path-breaking performances by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty and R.Madhavan as well as rave reviews by critics and audiences alike. As the film completes 16 years, Abhishek Bachchan celebrated the feat with a social media post.

On Thursday, the Dasvi actor took to his Instagram handle to share a montage video consisting of iconic scenes and dialogues from his 2007 Blockbuster especially the one about accomplishing dreams. Abhishek Bachchan captioned his post, “16 years down the line and Gurukant Desai still remains close to heart!(heart emoji). #Guru #16YearsOfGuru". The Breathe actor also tagged Mani Ratnam, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, AR Rahman, R. Madhavan and others in his remembrance post.

Applauding Abhishek Bachchan on this milestone, Vicky Kaushal wrote, “One of your bests AB!(heart emoji)". Riteish Deshmukh wrote, “Epic Film-Epic Performances-Many congratulations my brother." Shweta Bachchan commented, “Love You! (With red and pink emojis)" Shekhar Ravjiani commented, “One of your best performances! Love you brotherman!" Himansh Kohl wrote, “One of my most fav film of yours!" Nakuul Mehta commented, “Greatest!!" Kunal Kapoor reacted with a thumbs up and fire emoji and Zoya Akhtar left a red heart emoji in the comment section. Meanwhile, one of the fans wrote, “All time favourite and one of the best characters you’ve played!" Another one commented, “By far this is one of your best performances. This movie still gives me goosebumps!" Someone else said, “True class of acting Sir! No one would have done this better than yourself! Great! Cheers!"

On the professional front, Abhishek Bachchan was recently seen in the second season of the thriller web series Breathe: Into The Shadows alongside Amit Sadh and Nithya Menen. The actor also starred in Dasvi with Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. Now the actor will be seen in Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa as well as Ghoomer.

