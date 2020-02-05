Abhishek Bachchan Celebrates Birthday with Family, Aishwarya Posts Pics with Amitabh, Jaya, Aaradhya

Abhishek Bachchan turns a year older on Wednesday and the Bachchan family came together to celebrate his special day. Aishwarya Rai took to social media to post pictures from their family celebration.

In the photos, Abhishek can be seen all smile as he poses with his parents Amitabh and Jaya, wife Aishwarya and daughter Aardhya Bachchan. Sharing the pictures, Aishwarya took a reference from JK Rowling's Harry Potter and captioned the pictures as "Always".

For another set of selfies having Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya in them, the former Miss World posted their daughters wish for the actor. "Happy Birthday Babyyyy-Papaaaa Love LOVE LOVE ALWAYS (sic)," she wrote.

Meanwhile, the couple never misses a chance to make each other feel special on their birthdays. On Aishwarya's 46th birthday Bachchan shared a dreamy post on his actress-wife, whom he fondly called "principessa".

On the work front, last seen in Manmarziyaan, Abhishek will be next seen in The Big Bull, produced by Ajay Devgn. He is also part of a film which has multiple storylines with different characters in each separate story. The yet to be titled film is being directed by Anurag Basu.

Aishwarya, on the other hand, will be next seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan and will start shooting for it soon. According to reports, the actress will play the double role of Nandinee, a manipulative woman who plots the fall of the Chola empire, and her mother, Mandakini Devi- a mute queen.

