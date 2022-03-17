Abhishek Bachchan Celebrates Sister Shweta Bachchan’s Birthday with Priceless Throwback Video

Shweta Bachchan is celebrating her 48th birthday today. A doting daughter of megastar Amitabh Bachchan and wife Jaya Bachchan, Shweta had organized a birthday bash to celebrate the occasion. To make her day special, scores of fans have flooded the social media with warm birthday greetings, and joining them is actor-brother Abhishek Bachchan. The Dhoom actor took a stroll down memory lane and shared a sweet video compiling some precious moments between the two.

In the compilation video featuring throwback photos of Abhishek-Shweta, one of the pictures showed the two of them as kids while in another one they were seen celebrating the festival of RakshaBandhan. The video is a timeline of the memories between the brother-sister duo.

Taking to the captions, Abhishek penned down the birthday wish for his loving sister. He wrote, “Happy birthday Shwetdi. Big up on ya!"

As soon as Jr Bachchan shared the post on the photo-sharing-platform, a number of comments started pouring in from his fans and followers. While one fan wrote, “Happy Birthday Shweta ji" while another fan commented, “Such cute pics. Happy Birthday."

Advertisement

Katrina Kaif too sent birthday wishes to Shweta by sharing her picture on her Instagram story. Alongside, she wrote, “Happiest Birthday To The Best Woman @shwetabachchan All The Love To You."

Talking about Shweta’s birthday bash, the grand celebration was attended by many Bollywood celebrities. The likes of Gauri Khan, Manish Malhotra, Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Karan Johar, Aryan Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Maheep Kapoor, and Jaya Bachchan marked their attendance at the party.

Visibly missing at the party were Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai. While the reason behind their absence remains unclear, Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog and wished his ‘first-born.’ He wrote, “As it nears the hour, the wish shall be pronounced to the first-born - Shweta, named by Babuji as Shwetambara, the one clad in white, Saraswati the Goddess of Learning .. wisdom perception and good sense!"

Meanwhile, Abhishek and Aishwarya were spotted at the airport on Wednesday night with their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. The couple and their daughter were reportedly headed for a vacation. In videos shared by the paparazzi on Instagram, Aishwarya was seen wearing a black ensemble for the flight while Abhishek opted for a grey sweatshirt and track pants. Aaradhya was seen white sweatshirt and a pair of black pants for the travel.

Speaking about the work front, Abhishek will next be seen in Dasvi which also features Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. The film is based on the story of Ganga Ram Chaudhary who is in jail and wants to give his 10th board exam. Directed by Tushar Jalota, the movie will release on Jio Cinema and Netflix on April 7, 2022.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.