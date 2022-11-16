Abhishek Bachchan Compares Reprising Characters in Breathe 2 and Dhoom Franchise

Abhishek Bachchan made his digital debut with the series Breathe: Into The Shadows, the second season of which released recently. However, for the actor who essayed Avinash/J, a split-personality character, it was not the first time he had reprised a role. Earlier, the actor had appeared as ACP Jai Dixit in three films from the Dhoom franchise. The actor has now opened up about his experiences in a recent chat.

While speaking with Hindustan Times, Abhishek listed the similarities between the two characters coming from two different genres. He shared, “I never thought of it that way. I would have to admit it’s very similar because there is a certain progression to the character (in Breathe Into the Shadows) because you see him after x amount of time as you would have done with Jai Dixit. The approach is similar. But what was nice in Breathe Into the Shadows is that you are playing two different characters. How those characters would grow in season 2 is fun. And I can speak for all actors that the greatest crutch is the writing. If it’s on the paper, it makes your life easier.”

The actor further shared that the success of the first season of the thriller show gave way to several fans theories. He stated, “When Into the Shadows (season 1) released, it was at the height of the pandemic. There wasn’t as much interaction. The maximum interaction and queries came from the media and I applaud the rest of the team for weathering that storm. I am glad that we managed to keep it under the wraps.”

In one of his recent interactions, the Yuva actor had weighed upon being compared to his father and legendary actor

Amitabh Bachchan. He had told Galatta Plus, “For me, the greatest pride comes from the fact that I’m my parents’ son. Professionally as well. I look upon the responsibility of being my parents’ son very differently from how the world perceives it… For me, I look at it as the responsibility to carry forth the family’s legacy… I’ve never looked at it as a burden, or an albatross around my neck. I’ve looked at it as a huge, huge privilege and an honour, and I wake up every morning wanting to do good service to that.”

Reprising their roles, the Amazon Original series Breathe: Into The Shadows 2 starred Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen, Saiyami Kher, Ivana Kaur, with Naveen Kasturia joining the sequel in a pivotal role. Director Mayank Sharma has also co-written the new season of Breathe: Into The Shadows with Arshad Syed, Vikram Tuli, Priya Saggi, and Abhijeet Deshpande.

