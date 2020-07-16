MOVIES

Abhishek Bachchan Expresses Gratitude in Latest Tweet After Coronavirus Diagnosis

A file photo of Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Abhishek Bachchan is currently undergoing treatment at the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai with his father Amitabh Bachchan, who have both tested positive for coronavirus.

  • Last Updated: July 16, 2020, 7:20 PM IST
Abhishek Bachchan has expressed gratitude towards his fans and followers for sharing wishes and get well soon messages after he, father Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan tested positive for coronavirus over the last weekend.

In a latest tweet, Abhishek posted a folded hands emoji expressing his gratitude towards everyone.

Earlier, Abhishek had shared that his wife Aishwarya Rai and their eight year old daughter Aardhya will be quarantining at home under BMC guidance since the two had shown symptoms after getting infected with the novel coronavirus. Meanwhile, Big B and Abhishek remain in the isolated ward of the hospital as they receive treatment.

Meanwhile, Big B fans in Kolkata started praying for his and family's speedy recovery when news of their Covid-19 infection surfaced over the weekend. As the veteran actor and his son were hospitalised on Saturday evening, a yagna was performed at Kolkata's Amitabh Bachchan temple, which continued overnight till Monday morning.

The temple was closed to visitors since the beginning of the nationwide lockdown in March, though regular puja, aarti, offering of bhog to Amitabh Bachchan and his late parents have continued on a daily basis, informed the temple founder.

(With inputs from IANS)

