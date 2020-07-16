Abhishek Bachchan Expresses Gratitude in Latest Tweet After Coronavirus Diagnosis

Abhishek Bachchan has expressed gratitude towards his fans and followers for sharing wishes and get well soon messages after he, father Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan tested positive for coronavirus over the last weekend.

In a latest tweet, Abhishek posted a folded hands emoji expressing his gratitude towards everyone.

🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 16, 2020

Earlier, Abhishek had shared that his wife Aishwarya Rai and their eight year old daughter Aardhya will be quarantining at home under BMC guidance since the two had shown symptoms after getting infected with the novel coronavirus. Meanwhile, Big B and Abhishek remain in the isolated ward of the hospital as they receive treatment.

Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested COVID-19 positive. They will be self quarantining at home. The BMC has been updated of their situation and are doing the needful.The rest of the family including my Mother have tested negative. Thank you all for your wishes and prayers 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 12, 2020

Meanwhile, Big B fans in Kolkata started praying for his and family's speedy recovery when news of their Covid-19 infection surfaced over the weekend. As the veteran actor and his son were hospitalised on Saturday evening, a yagna was performed at Kolkata's Amitabh Bachchan temple, which continued overnight till Monday morning.

The temple was closed to visitors since the beginning of the nationwide lockdown in March, though regular puja, aarti, offering of bhog to Amitabh Bachchan and his late parents have continued on a daily basis, informed the temple founder.

(With inputs from IANS)