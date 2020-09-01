Abhishek Bachchan Flaunts His New Haircut on Instagram, Says 'Time to Get Back to Work'

Actor Abhishek Bachchan on Monday stepped out for a haircut and captured the moments for followers on social media. Abhishek posted a 'before and after' collage of two pictures on Instagram, to reveal his makeover. He also hinted that the crop was necessary for a role.

"Before and after! Time to get back to work," Abhishek captioned the image. His post caught actor Anupam Kher's attention. Kher, who is bald, quipped: "I wish I could also post a pic of before and after."

After recovering from Covid-19, Abhishek also marked his presence at filmmaker JP Dutta's daughter Nidhi Dutta's engagement ceremony recently. He spotted carrying a mask in his hand. On the work front, Abhishek will be seen in The Big Bull.

Calling The Big Bull rags to riches story, Abhishek Bachchan earlier shared, “The Big Bull isn’t historical. It is based in Mumbai in the late 1980s and early 1990s. It’s rags to riches story, a story of ambition that if you work towards your goal, you’ll definitely achieve it.”

He added, “It’s a wonderful film with a wonderful star cast including Ileana D’Cruz, Nikita Dutta, Soham Shah among more wonderful actors. We loved making this film and I hope our audience also likes it.”