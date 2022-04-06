Abhishek Bachchan Found Online Education for Daughter Aaradhya 'Convenient’

Abhishek Bachchan is getting ready for the release of his new film Dasvi, which also stars Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. Dasvi’s story centres around an incarcerated politician who wants to appear for the 10th board exams. While his movie is related to education, we cannot deny the fact that education has changed a lot in the last two years ever since the Covid-19 pandemic struck.

At the start of the lockdown, approximately 250 million students in India were affected by school closures. Along with the work from home norm, studying from home also became a thing with students attending online classes from home. Abhishek Bachchan has his own take on the way pandemic affected education.

Abhishek Bachchan discussed his thoughts on offline vs. online lessons in a recent interview with Pinkvilla. He revealed how his daughter Aaradhya Bachchan handled online education in the midst of the pandemic. Abhishek Bachchan revealed that he had first-hand familiarity with the subject.

The Bol Bachchan star also said that his daughter Aaradhya completed almost two years of online schooling, which he described as “convenient." He mentioned that Aaradhya’s school has started, which he considers being a positive thing because he believes that children should attend physical classes. He added that a certain amount of physical interaction is necessary for the education process.

About the perks of getting well versed with technology due to online education, he said that technology is an important part of children’s lives even when they attend school, so there is no issue in offline education.

Meanwhile, Dasvi has been directed by debutant director Tushar Jalota and co-stars Yami Gautami and Nimrat Kaur. The film, which is produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios, will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on April 7.

