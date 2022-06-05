Abhishek Bachchan Gets Off IIFA Stage, Joins Aishwarya Rai Bachchan- Aaradhya for an ‘Impromptu Dance’; Watch

The IIFA 2022 was in full swing last night and several celebs gave a mind blowing performance on the stage. However, one performance that has caught our attention is that of Abhishek Bachchan, who got off the stage and had an impromptu performance with wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya.

In a video shared by IIFA, one can see that Abhishek, who was performing to Macha Macha from Dasvi in a white sherwani, gets off the stage and joins Aishwarya and Aaradhya. The two remain seated, but dance alongside the Dasvi actor. He holds Aaradhya’s hands, and also lightly touches Aishwarya’s cheeks before leaving. Check out the video here:

While many people gushed at their romantic gesture, many felt that it was a showoff. One user wrote, “no reason for this showing offf And i Guess abhishek is not a good dancer.” Another called it ‘cringe’ while another felt that the stage should have been given to someone who is a better dancer. Another wrote, “This was so embarrassing.” However, the positive comments and love were much beyond all the negativity. One user countered and said, “What was showing off in this they are enjoying husband and wife goals…” Another wrote, “The way aish vibes with him is just so beautiful.” One user called Abhishek’s performance ‘great’. Another wrote, “The gesture in the end.” People called it beautiful.

Another picture that has been going viral from the event in Abu Dhabi was the one where Abhishek Bachchan and Salman Khan could be seen sitting side by side. The two were engrossed in conversation with Sheikh Nahyan sitting in the front row at the IIFA ceremony. The photo has sent the internet into a tizzy, since Abhishek’s wife, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was earlier in a relationship with Salman Khan.

