'Is It a Party?': Abhishek Bachchan Brutally Trolled for Laughing at Rajan Nanda's Prayer Meet
Businessman Rajan Nanda, father-in-law of Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda, passed away on Sunday night in Gurgaon. On hearing the news, Big B, who was filming Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra at the time, rushed back to India.
After his last rites, a prayer meet was held on August 7 for the late Escorts Group chairman in New Delhi, which saw the who's who of Bollywood turn up to bid adieu to him. Apart from Nikhil Nanda, wife Shweta and kids Navya Naveli and Agastya, Big B, Jaya Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni among others attended the prayer meet.
Shweta's brother and actor Abhishek Bachchan, who is currently gearing up for the release of Manmarziyaan, was also present at the prayer meet. In two of the photos from the meet, Abhishek was captured smiling. As soon as the pictures surfaced, the actor got brutally trolled for laughing on the sombre occasion.
While one social media user wrote, "Is it a party or a prayer meet?" another said, "Looks like a high-school reunion."
