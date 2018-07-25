Troll Wonders How Abhishek Bachchan Can Afford a Vacation in London; Actor's Response is Savage

Because, sir, I have several other businesses that I run apart from acting and producing movies. Sports being just one of them. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 24, 2018

Oh… You “meant”… Chalo, I’ll consider it a Freudian slip.

And BTW @TusshKapoor would be a great choice. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 24, 2018

On Tuesday evening, a random troll faced the wrath of Abhishek Bachchan when he asked the actor how he could afford going on vacations despite not working for three years. Abhishek recently returned to Mumbai after spending some quality time with his actress wife Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya in London. And, the social media user wondered how the actor could afford such a luxurious vacation. But little did he expect Abhishek to reply back to him."Not worked for last 3 years but has money for vacation! How ? the user asked the actor.To which Abhishek promptly replied, "Sir, I have several other businesses that I run apart from acting and producing movies. Sports being just one of them." Abhishek co-owns the football team Chennaiyin Football Club with MS Dhoni and Vita Dani."In another incident, Abhishek, yet again, completely shut down a troll who wondered why director Anurag Kashyap had cast him in Manmarziyan, especially after having worked with the likes of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Manoj Bajpayee.Kashyap made an announcement on his Twitter that his upcoming film Manmarziyan would premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, when a user wrote: "From KK Menon to John Abraham to Abhay Deol to Manoj Bajpayee to Nawazuddin Siddiqui to Ronit Roy to Vicky Kaushal... All great choices. But Abhishek Bachchan? Are you suffering from KJo syndrome? It's all about loving the film stars?" (sic)"Yay, he called me a film star!!!” Abhishek replied.The user continued replying to the actor, writing, "I meant 'son of film star." And then, this happened!