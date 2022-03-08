Abhishek Bachchan Gives Savage Reply to Troll Who Mocked Actor's Film Career: 'Hey Man...'

Abhishek Bachchan is known for his wit on Twitter and also for his art of giving it back to trolls who pass on mean comments on him. In a recent incident on Twitter, a person tried to crack a mean joke about the actor. The user shared a meme that took a dig at Abhishek’s film career in Bollywood.

The meme, based on a still featuring Sanjay Mishra on a phone call in his 2018 movie Kaamyaab, showed Abhishek’s face pasted over the actor’s. The attached text read, “When Abhishek gets any call from any director for the movie. You are not making a fool of me right?”

In response, Abhishek wittily wrote, “Hey man! Loved your bio ‘Whatever you are… Be a good ONE’ So true too… You truly are!!!"

Hey man! Loved your bio “ Whatever you are…. Be a good ONE” So true too…. You truly are!!!— Abhishek (@juniorbachchan) March 7, 2022

This is not the first time that Abhishek gave it back to trolls and online bullies. Last year, a person called the actor “good for nothing". The user was commenting on Abhishek’s The Big Bull trailer, which the actor had launched at the time.

“You are good for nothing buddy… the only thing which I am jealous of you is that you have got a very beautiful wife… and that too you don’t even deserve her,” @sparshsaxena789 wrote but Abhishek had a savage reply for the troll. He, at first, very humbly welcomed his opinion and said, “Just curious.. who are you referring to because you’ve tagged a whole load of people? I know Ileana and Niki aren’t married that leaves the rest of us (Ajay, Kookie, Sohum) so… P.S- will get back to you about @DisneyplusHSVIP’s marital status.”

Another person on Twitter had tried to bully Junior Bachchan and tagged him in a post that read, “Don’t feel bad about your life. Just remember @juniorbachchan still lives with his parents. Keep hustling everyone!”

To which Abhishek promptly replied, “Yes! And it’s the proudest moment for me to be able to be there for them, as they have for me. Try it sometime, you might feel better about yourself.”

