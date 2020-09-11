Abhishek Bachchan Has a Special Message About Covid-19, Urges Fans Not to Take Virus Lightly

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has shared a message urging people to not take the coronavirus lightly and to wear a mask which is essential to avoid contracting the disease. In an Instagram post shared on Friday, Bachchan, who himself has just got out of the hospital after suffering from the virus, says, “Whenever you go out or when you are with somebody, keep your mask on guys. It’s important. Don’t take this lightly. Be safe.”

He added the hashtag #speakingfromexperience along with #wearamask, #covid19 and #coronavirus in the post. In the short clip, he can be seen walking in what appears to be a garden and wearing a black-coloured mask with breathe printed in white on it.

In July, coronavirus struck the Bachchan family, when along with Abhishek, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan tested positive for Covid-19. All of them were admitted to the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai. While Aishwarya and her Aaradhya recovered from the infection later that month and were released from the hospital, senior Bachchan took a few more days to test negative. He was then sent home, leaving Abhishek alone still battling the virus.

🙏🏽 my father, thankfully, has tested negative on his latest Covid-19 test and has been discharged from the hospital. He will now be at home and rest. Thank you all for all your prayers and wishes for him. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 2, 2020

On August 8, Abhishek Bachchan finally overcame the virus and expressed gratitude towards his doctors and nursing staff at Nanavati hospital. The actor tweeted: “A promise is a promise! This afternoon I tested Covid-19 NEGATIVE!!! I told you guys I’d beat this. thank you all for your prayers for me and my family. My eternal gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff at Nanavati hospital for all that they have done. THANK YOU!”

A promise is a promise! This afternoon I tested Covid-19 NEGATIVE!!! I told you guys I’d beat this. 💪🏽 thank you all for your prayers for me and my family. My eternal gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff at Nanavati hospital for all that they have done. 🙏🏽 THANK YOU! — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 8, 2020

Now that Abhishek Bachchan has completely recovered from the disease, he is speaking from experience to share the pertinent message with his fans. It cannot be stressed enough, wear a mask and maintain social distancing to keep the deadly virus at bay.