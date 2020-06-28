Abhishek Bachchan Has Lost Film Roles Because of Aaradhya, But He Has No Regrets

Actor Abhishek Bachchan is all set to make his digital debut with the web-series Breathe: Into the Shadows. He plays a distraught father in the show, whose daughter goes missing. In a recent interview with journalist Rajeev Masand, Abhishek was asked if being a father in real life to Aaradhya has changed anything.

The actor admitted that he has had a "no intimacy" policy at work. “I know it has changed one thing. There are certain kinds of films and scenes I’m not comfortable doing anymore. I would not want to do anything in which my daughter would feel uncomfortable or something that she’d question me about, saying ‘hey what’s going on here?’”

He said that he is thankful for it as he has never been comfortable doing intimate scenes. The actor said that he tells the makers before singing into a project and asks if an intimate scene can be changed. If the makers think that the scenes are integral part of the story he bows out of the project.

When asked if he lost work due to this policy, Abhishek said, “Yes, and that’s fine. No regrets, because I had a creative point of view, and the producer-director have a creative point of view, and they didn’t want to compromise on that and I completely respect that, and it’s perfectly fine.”

Breathe: Into the Shadows also stars Amit Sadh, Saiyami Kher and Nithya Menen. Abhishek also has Ludo, Bob Biswas and The Big Bull in the pipeline.

