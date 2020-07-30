Abhishek Bachchan Hits Back at Troll Making Fun of Family's Covid-19 Crisis

Abhishek Bachchan has been undergoing Covid-19 treatment at the Nanavati hospital in Mumbai along with his father Amitabh Bachchan. Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya were also admitted at the medical facility but were discharged a couple of days ago after testing negative in their respective coronavirus test results.

Even though Abhishek and the Bachchan family have been keeping their wits about the diagnosis and sharing gratitude-filled messages for fans, there are some who are not backing down from spreading negativity surrounding the entire crisis the family is currently facing.

Recently, Big B had written about trolls on social media and now Abhishek responds to one on Twitter.

Read: Amitabh Bachchan to Troll Saying 'Hope You Die With Covid': 'Thok Do S**** Ko'

A netizen wrote about the Bachchan family's coronavirus crisis saying, "Your father admitted in hospital... Ab kiske bharose baith ke khaoge (sic)?"

Your father admitted in hospital... Ab kiske bharose baith ke khaoge? — Parul Kaushik (@ParulGang) July 29, 2020

In response, Abhishek wrote, "Right now we are eating lying down at the hospital."

फ़िलहाल तो लेट के खा रहे हैं दोनो एक साथ अस्पताल में। 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 29, 2020

On the work front, Abhishek was last seen in web series Breathe: Into The Shadows alongside Nithya Menen and Amit Sadh. He will next be seen in The Bigg Bull which will premiere on OTT in the coming time. The movie reportedly draws from the Harshad Mehta scam of the early 1990s. He is also featuring in Bob Biswas, a spin off of Kahaani (2012).