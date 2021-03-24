Abhishek Bachchan Hits Back at Troll Who Calls Him 'Good for Nothing' with 'Very Beautiful Wife'

Abhishek Bachchan is known for his wit on Twitter and also for his art of giving it back to trolls who pass on mean comments on him. In a recent incident on Twitter, a person called the actor “good for nothing". The user was commenting on Abhishek’s The Big Bull trailer, which the actor launched earlier this week.

“You are good for nothing buddy… the only thing which I am jealous of you is that you have got a very beautiful wife… and that too you don’t even deserve her,” @sparshsaxena789 wrote but Abhishek had a savage reply for the troll. He, at first, very humbly welcomed his opinion and said, “Just curious.. who are you referring to because you’ve tagged a whole load of people? I know Ileana & Niki aren’t married that leaves the rest of us (Ajay, Kookie, Sohum) so… P.S- will get back to you about @DisneyplusHSVIP‘s marital status.”

Ok. Thank you for your opinion. Just curious.. who are you referring to because you’ve tagged a whole load of people? I know Ileana & Niki aren’t married that leaves the rest of us (Ajay, Kookie, Sohum) soooo…P.S- will get back to you about @DisneyplusHSVIP ‘s marital status.— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) March 20, 2021

This is not the first time that Abhishek gave it back to trolls and online bullies. Last year, Abhishek took to Twitter to express his happiness over the reopening of cinema halls after months of lockdown in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Sharing the news about the same, the actor tweeted, “The best news of the week!"

To this, someone wrote, “But aren’t you still gonna be jobless?". To this, the actor responded in a dignified manner and said, “That, alas, is in your (the audiences) hand. If you don’t like our work, we won’t get our next job. So we work to the best of our abilities and hope and pray for the best."

That, alas, is in your (the audiences) hand. If you don’t like our work, we won’t get our next job. So we work to the best of our abilities and hope and pray for the best. 🙏🏽— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) September 30, 2020

Another person on Twitter had tried to bully Junior Bachchan and tagged him in a post that read, “Don’t feel bad about your life. Just remember @juniorbachchan still lives with his parents. Keep hustling everyone!”

To which Abhishek promptly replied, “Yes! And it’s the proudest moment for me to be able to be there for them, as they have for me. Try it sometime, you might feel better about yourself.”

Junior Bachchan is not the one to be taking trolls easy. He finds them and hunts them down with his wit!

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan’s The Big Bull, produced by Ajay Devgn, will soon head for a digital release.