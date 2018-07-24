English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Abhishek Bachchan Hits Out at a 'Fake' Report Claiming He & Wife Aishwarya Had a Fight
The web-portal, however, took down the story after Abhishek’s tweet.
Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan pose together as they arrive at Mickey Contractor's MAC party in Mumbai. (Image courtesy: Yogen Shah)
Actor Abhishek Bachchan on Monday lashed out at a report of an entertainment web-portal that claimed he and wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had a fight while returning to Mumbai from a vacation. In his tweet, the Bollywood star called out the site by asking them to "refrain from making up false stories."
"With due respect. Please refrain from making up false stories. I understand the need to continously post, but would really appreciate it if you could do so responsibly and without mischievous intent. Thank you," he wrote.
The original story was based on a video of the couple arriving at the Mumbai airport, in which their daughter Aaradhya can be seen hugging Aishwarya tightly as Abhishek walks at a slight distance from them.
The article suggested that the duo had a major argument due to which Aishwarya didn't let Aaradhya hold her father’s hand. The web-portal, however, removed the story shortly after Abhishek’s tweet.
