Abhishek Bachchan Hits Out at a 'Fake' Report Claiming He & Wife Aishwarya Had a Fight

With due respect. Please refrain from making up false stories. I understand the need to continously post, but would really appreciate it if you could do so responsibly and without mischievous intent. Thank you. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 23, 2018

Actor Abhishek Bachchan on Monday lashed out at a report of an entertainment web-portal that claimed he and wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had a fight while returning to Mumbai from a vacation. In his tweet, the Bollywood star called out the site by asking them to "refrain from making up false stories.""With due respect. Please refrain from making up false stories. I understand the need to continously post, but would really appreciate it if you could do so responsibly and without mischievous intent. Thank you," he wrote.The original story was based on a video of the couple arriving at the Mumbai airport, in which their daughter Aaradhya can be seen hugging Aishwarya tightly as Abhishek walks at a slight distance from them.The article suggested that the duo had a major argument due to which Aishwarya didn't let Aaradhya hold her father’s hand. The web-portal, however, removed the story shortly after Abhishek’s tweet.