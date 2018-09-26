English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Abhishek Bachchan Hits Out at Man Who Asked Him to Open a Vada Pav Stall
While ignorance is bliss, Bachchan never holds back while tackling online haters.
Image credits: Yogen Shah
Loading...
Abhishek Bachchan has had a long history of confronting Internet trolls. While ignorance is bliss, Bachchan never holds back while tackling online haters. On Wednesday, a random troll faced the wrath of the Junior Bachchan when he blamed the actor for the box-office fate of Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyaan. The film, which marked Abhishek's comeback in Bollywood after two years, managed to earn over Rs 24 crore at the ticket window.
Calling out the actor, the Twitter user wrote, "#Manmarziyaan tanked at box-office, once again proving @juniorbachchan to be legend with amazing ability to make good film a flop! Kudos to his abilities, not many have it! It time to end #nepotism and for #StarKids to start #Vadapav stall..lol! #Stree proves #TalentCounts!!
To which Abhishek promptly replied, "With all due respect kind sir, I would expect an esteemed doctor such as yourself to study all the facts and figures before proclaiming anything. I certainly hope you do so with your patients. Learn the economics of the film before you tweet something that will embarrass you."
Well of course, this isn't the first time when Abhishek has stood up to Internet trolls. Time and again, his family including his daughter Aaradhya Bachchan have been dragged into social media trolling. But each time Abhishek gave them back and how.
Calling out the actor, the Twitter user wrote, "#Manmarziyaan tanked at box-office, once again proving @juniorbachchan to be legend with amazing ability to make good film a flop! Kudos to his abilities, not many have it! It time to end #nepotism and for #StarKids to start #Vadapav stall..lol! #Stree proves #TalentCounts!!
To which Abhishek promptly replied, "With all due respect kind sir, I would expect an esteemed doctor such as yourself to study all the facts and figures before proclaiming anything. I certainly hope you do so with your patients. Learn the economics of the film before you tweet something that will embarrass you."
With all due respect kind sir, I would expect an esteemed doctor such as yourself to study all the facts and figures before proclaiming anything. I certainly hope you do so with your patients. Learn the economics of the film before you tweet something that will embarrass you. 🙏— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) September 26, 2018
Well of course, this isn't the first time when Abhishek has stood up to Internet trolls. Time and again, his family including his daughter Aaradhya Bachchan have been dragged into social media trolling. But each time Abhishek gave them back and how.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
-
Saturday 15 September , 2018
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Friday 14 September , 2018
Mitron Casts: What Happens When You Switch Characters
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
Friday 21 September , 2018 E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
Saturday 15 September , 2018 Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Friday 14 September , 2018 Mitron Casts: What Happens When You Switch Characters
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Virat Kohli Prepares to Save the World in New Cheeky Ad Campaign
- The $600000 PUBG Mobile Challenge is a Part of a Larger eSports Plan
- OnePlus 6T India Launch Date Leaked Expected to Arrive in India on October 17
- Adaptability the Key for FC Pune City Striker Iain Hume’s Indian Super League Longevity
- Royal Enfield 650 Twins Launched in the U.S. for $5799, India Price Could Start Below Rs 3 Lakh
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...