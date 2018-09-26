Abhishek Bachchan Hits Out at Man Who Asked Him to Open a Vada Pav Stall

With all due respect kind sir, I would expect an esteemed doctor such as yourself to study all the facts and figures before proclaiming anything. I certainly hope you do so with your patients. Learn the economics of the film before you tweet something that will embarrass you. 🙏 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) September 26, 2018

Abhishek Bachchan has had a long history of confronting Internet trolls. While ignorance is bliss, Bachchan never holds back while tackling online haters. On Wednesday, a random troll faced the wrath of the Junior Bachchan when he blamed the actor for the box-office fate of Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyaan. The film, which marked Abhishek's comeback in Bollywood after two years, managed to earn over Rs 24 crore at the ticket window.Calling out the actor, the Twitter user wrote, "#Manmarziyaan tanked at box-office, once again proving @juniorbachchan to be legend with amazing ability to make good film a flop! Kudos to his abilities, not many have it! It time to end #nepotism and for #StarKids to start #Vadapav stall..lol! #Stree proves #TalentCounts!!To which Abhishek promptly replied, "With all due respect kind sir, I would expect an esteemed doctor such as yourself to study all the facts and figures before proclaiming anything. I certainly hope you do so with your patients. Learn the economics of the film before you tweet something that will embarrass you."Well of course, this isn't the first time when Abhishek has stood up to Internet trolls. Time and again, his family including his daughter Aaradhya Bachchan have been dragged into social media trolling. But each time Abhishek gave them back and how.