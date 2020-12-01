Abhishek Bachchan Humbled After His First Look from 'Bob Biswas' Receives Appreciation

Actor Abhishek Bachchan, who is shooting for his next film titled Bob Biswas in Kolkata, has reacted to the news of his look from the film getting revealed to the audience.

The 44-year-old actor told Mid-Day that he would have liked if his look was revealed during the marketing campaign the way the director of the film (Diya Annapurna Ghosh) had intended. “The media knew we were shooting in Kolkata. So, the photographers showed up at the venue,” he said.

However, the actor seemed satisfied with the reaction of the people after his new look was revealed. He said that he was humbled by the praise coming his way. He believes that the reaction of people was an endorsement that they were doing something right.

Abhishek said, “I believe that if you look the character, half your job is done.” He said that the character Bob Biswas in the 2012 movie Kahaani was portrayed as ‘portly’, therefore he also had to gain weight.

As per Abhishek, maintaining this frame during the lockdown was difficult. He agreed that playing the character after a long break was not easy, but said that after the first day, it did not feel like that they had a nine-month long break.

Abhishek also spoke about his experience of shooting in Kolkata for this film. He said that he has always received love and respect from the city. The actor also shared that his father is called Jamai Babu (son-in-law) while Abhishek is referred to as amaar naati (our grandson) in Kolkata.

He also considers this city to be lucky for him. Speaking about his successful movies shot in Kolkata, he said, “Every time I have shot here, the film has gone on to fare well — be it Yuva or the recent Ludo.”

The film Bob Biswas also stars actors Chitrangada Singh and Amar Upadhyay. Apart from this film, he is also going to appear in a film on the life of stockbroker Harshad Mehta which will premiere on Disney + Hotstar.