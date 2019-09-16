Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Abhishek Bachchan, Ileana D'Cruz Begin Filming Ajay Devgn's 'The Big Bull'

'The Big Bull' will mark Abhishek Bachchan and Ajay Devgn's reunion after 'Bol Bachchan'.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 16, 2019, 7:53 PM IST
Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, who last starred in Manmarziyaan, has started shooting The Big Bull. The film will once again bring Abhishek Bachchan and Ajay Devgn together after Bol Bachchan, although this time, the latter is taking up the role of a producer.

The film is directed by Kookie Gulati and also stars Ileana D’Cruz in a pivotal role. Sharing the 'Mahurat shot' clapboard picture on Instagram, Bachchan wrote, "Here we go! A new journey, a new beginning. Need your best wishes. @ajaydevgn #KookieGulati @anandpandit."

 

View this post on Instagram

Here we go! A new journey, a new beginning. Need your best wishes. 🙏 @ajaydevgn #KookieGulati @anandpandit

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on

Many Bollywood actors wished the trio by commenting on the post, including Anil Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Sonu Sood, and Bipasha Basu.

Talking about the project, a source told Mumbai Mirror, "It is based on real events that took place between 1990 and 2000 and changed India’s financial fabric. Ajay loved the subject and immediately agreed to back it. Ileana has a very strong role in the film but isn’t paired opposite Abhishek. The team is on the lookout for an actress to be paired with him. The film will go on the floors by the year-end."

This is director Kookie Gulati’s third film with the previous ones being Prince and Pyare Mohan.

