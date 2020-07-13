Abhishek Bachchan In June Said He's 'Most Concerned' For Family After Returning From Dubbing Studio

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan and his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, announced in separate tweets on Saturday that they tested positive for Covid-19 and were admitted to a hospital in Mumbai.

Abhishek's wife, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya also tested positive on Sunday. However, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Nanda Bachchan and her two children tested negative.

While the father-son duo were admitted to Nanavati Hospital on Saturday after showing "mild symptoms," Aishwarya and Aaradhya are asymptomatic and are set to remain in home isolation, confirmed Abhishek via a tweet.

Now, a recent interview of Abhishek has emerged on social media, wherein the actor said that he was worried about his family as he'd been stepping out to dub for his web series Breathe- Into the Shadows.

"I've been stepping out to dub the english version of my show Breathe that's coming out on 10th of July, as soon as the government gave us permission to resume work at a depleted capacity. It's weird to go to work especially at a dubbing studio where there are only two people-- the sound recordist and the director. And, you go and sanitise you mic and you are only removing your mask when you are actually voicing. So, it's very different. It takes a little bit to getting used to that. But somewhere you'll have to roll with time and understand that this is the new normal.

"Am I nervous... Personally, not at all. I am more concerned about the family and coming back to the family. But all the precautions are being taken. We have a complete sanitisation booth. Clothes are discarded and put to wash. Have a shower immediately, wash your hands as soon as you are back. So, we try and do whatever best we can. I have my entire family at home with me. I have two parents 72 and 78, I am most concerned about them. I have an 8-year-old daughter. So, there are a lot of sensitive age groups over there, I am more nervous for them," Abhishek earlier told Rajeev Masand during a video interview for CNN-News18.