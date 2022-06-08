Abhishek Bachchan Lists Major Advantages Of Releasing Films On OTT Platforms

Abhishek Bachchan is currently at the top of his game following a series of successful films like Dasvi, Bob Biswas, The Big Bull etc. A common thing about these films is that they all have been released on OTT platforms. In a recent interview, Abhishek explained why he doesn’t regret the fact that his recent projects have been released on OTT.

According to Abhishek, OTT has a wider reach than cinema halls. Abhishek said that people living in interior areas can also access the OTT platforms very easily. Abhishek also listed another major advantage of OTT sites. The Manmarziyaan actor said that people are affected by the film’s box office earnings when they release in theatres. Abhishek was disappointed over the fact that box office earnings have become the criteria for a film’s viewership. Abhishek said that in OTT portals, no such record of a film’s box office earnings is displayed.

Abhishek doesn’t deny the fact that every actor wishes that their projects are viewed on the silver screen. Despite this, according to Abhishek, working for OTT projects is more beneficial.

After impressing the audience with his act in recent OTT releases, Abhishek is all set for his other projects. Abhishek is working on the Hindi remake of Oththa Seruppu. The Hindi remake has been written and directed by Parthiban Radhakrishnan. Bankrolled by AB Corp Ltd, this Hindi remake is currently in the production stage.

Abhishek is also working on a yet to be titled film directed by R. Balki. Apart from Abhishek, Saiyami Kher is also a part of this film. This film is set against the backdrop of cricket. Abhishek and Saiyami will enact the role of left handed cricketers in this film. This film is currently in the pre-production stage.

Besides these two untitled films, Abhishek will be a part of Housefull 5. Pooja Hegde, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol etc are also working on this project.

