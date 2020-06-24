Abhishek Bachchan, Nithya Menen Play Distraught Parents in Breathe Into the Shadows, Watch Teaser

Abhishek Bachchan is all set to make his digital debut with the Amazon Prime web-series Breathe: Into the Shadows. The actor took to social media to share the second teaser of the show, which features Mission Mangal actress Nithya Menen as his wife. Nithya is also making her web debut with the show.

In the teaser, the actors play distraught parents to a missing child. He captioned the teaser, "Sab kuch perfect tha. Phir ek din… sab badal gaya. Kya aap jaante hain hamari Siya kahan hai? - Abha & Avinash Sabharwal. #BreatheIntoTheShadows Trailer Out, July 1 @PrimeVideoIN @BreatheAmazon (sic)."





Abhishek had also shared Nithya's first look poster from Breathe 2. "Mumma won't give up, Siya...She will find you. #BreatheIntoTheShadows. Trailer Out, July 1. @PrimeVideoIN @BreatheAmazon @MenenNithya (sic)," he wrote.

Abhishek, in a statement, had previously expressed his happiness about Breathe 2. “The love and support I have received since we announced the launch date of the show has reinstated my belief of constantly evolving in order to connect with newer audiences… I am ecstatic to launch my first digital series that is a perfect example of the exciting, genre-defining content that we are now able to consume at our convenience. I am definitely looking forward to the days to come as we slowly unfold Breathe: Into The Shadows to the world (sic),” he had shared.

Breathe 2 is directed by Mayank Sharma and Amit Sadh will return as senior inspector Kabir Sawant in this installment. Saiyami Kher has also joined the cast. The series will stream from July 10, 2020.



