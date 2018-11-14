English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Abhishek Bachchan on Handling Criticism: It Destroys Me and I Want It to Destroy Me
Abhishek Bachchan says trying to make a career in Bollywood in the shadow of his superstar father hasn’t been easy for him
Image: Yogen Shah
Loading...
Being a star kid isn’t always a bed of roses and Abhishek Bachchan serves a stark example. The actor, who is persistently compared with his superstar father Amitabh Bachchan, says it is “inhuman to carry the burden of that pressure (of being a Bachchan). Anyone will get crushed under it.”
In a recent talk with filmmaker Shoojit Sircar for The Telegraph in Kolkata, Abhishek said trying to make a career in Bollywood hadn’t been easy for him.
“Failing publicly is humiliating and sometimes, people take pleasure in seeing you fail. I faced a lot of hardships at the beginning of my career — I would get thrown out of films, replaced, I wouldn’t be paid what was contracted. I slowly realised that it’s a business and you just have to pull up your socks and keep carrying on,” he said.
Talking about how he handles all the criticism that comes his way, he added, “It destroys me and I want it to destroy me. I would stick up my movie reviews on my bathroom mirror and highlight all the portions that said how bad I was... I would see my films almost every day. I am not a megalomaniac, I do it for educational purposes.”
Recalling the first scene he ever shot for his debut film, JP Dutta’s Refugee, Abhishek said about 2000-3000 people had come to watch ‘Amitabh Bachchan’s son’ and he got so nervous that he had to give 17 retakes to get his first shot right.
“That evening as I was driving back to the hotel, it dawned on me that I had spent more energy that day thinking about pressure, perception and what people are going to say vis-a-vis my parents, when actually those energies should have been channelled into doing my job. And I decided that day that I’m never going to think about this,” he added.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
In a recent talk with filmmaker Shoojit Sircar for The Telegraph in Kolkata, Abhishek said trying to make a career in Bollywood hadn’t been easy for him.
“Failing publicly is humiliating and sometimes, people take pleasure in seeing you fail. I faced a lot of hardships at the beginning of my career — I would get thrown out of films, replaced, I wouldn’t be paid what was contracted. I slowly realised that it’s a business and you just have to pull up your socks and keep carrying on,” he said.
Talking about how he handles all the criticism that comes his way, he added, “It destroys me and I want it to destroy me. I would stick up my movie reviews on my bathroom mirror and highlight all the portions that said how bad I was... I would see my films almost every day. I am not a megalomaniac, I do it for educational purposes.”
Recalling the first scene he ever shot for his debut film, JP Dutta’s Refugee, Abhishek said about 2000-3000 people had come to watch ‘Amitabh Bachchan’s son’ and he got so nervous that he had to give 17 retakes to get his first shot right.
“That evening as I was driving back to the hotel, it dawned on me that I had spent more energy that day thinking about pressure, perception and what people are going to say vis-a-vis my parents, when actually those energies should have been channelled into doing my job. And I decided that day that I’m never going to think about this,” he added.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Thursday 08 November , 2018
Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Thursday 08 November , 2018 Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
Friday 02 November , 2018 Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India Lack Quality Strikers Who Can Step Up in the Absence of Sunil Chhetri, Says Stephen Constantine
- Shah Rukh Khan Defends Thugs of Hindostan Failure, Says People Have Been a Little Too Harsh
- Novak Djokovic Eyes Semis After Dismissing Alexander Zverev at ATP Finals
- Avengers 4: Will Bucky Barnes Return with Infinity War Sequel? Here's Sebastian Stan's Answer
- Petta: After 2.0, Watch Rajinikanth Once More in Pongal Release
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...