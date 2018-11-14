Abhishek Bachchan on Handling Criticism: It Destroys Me and I Want It to Destroy Me

Being a star kid isn’t always a bed of roses and Abhishek Bachchan serves a stark example. The actor, who is persistently compared with his superstar father Amitabh Bachchan, says it is “inhuman to carry the burden of that pressure (of being a Bachchan). Anyone will get crushed under it.”In a recent talk with filmmaker Shoojit Sircar for The Telegraph in Kolkata, Abhishek said trying to make a career in Bollywood hadn’t been easy for him.“Failing publicly is humiliating and sometimes, people take pleasure in seeing you fail. I faced a lot of hardships at the beginning of my career — I would get thrown out of films, replaced, I wouldn’t be paid what was contracted. I slowly realised that it’s a business and you just have to pull up your socks and keep carrying on,” he said.Talking about how he handles all the criticism that comes his way, he added, “It destroys me and I want it to destroy me. I would stick up my movie reviews on my bathroom mirror and highlight all the portions that said how bad I was... I would see my films almost every day. I am not a megalomaniac, I do it for educational purposes.”Recalling the first scene he ever shot for his debut film, JP Dutta’s Refugee, Abhishek said about 2000-3000 people had come to watch ‘Amitabh Bachchan’s son’ and he got so nervous that he had to give 17 retakes to get his first shot right.“That evening as I was driving back to the hotel, it dawned on me that I had spent more energy that day thinking about pressure, perception and what people are going to say vis-a-vis my parents, when actually those energies should have been channelled into doing my job. And I decided that day that I’m never going to think about this,” he added.