Abhishek Bachchan on Pay Parity: Aishwarya Got Paid More Than Me in 8 of Our 9 Films Together
Abhishek Bachchan feels that an actor’s bankability decides their remuneration.
Image: Instagram/Abhishek Bachchan
With the pay parity debate becoming a global discussion now, actors have been demanding equal pay for equal work.
However, Abhishek Bachchan feels that it is an actor’s marketability and bankability that decides their remuneration. Talking to filmmaker Shoojit Sircar at a recent event, he cited his own example to illustrate better.
“There’s a huge debate on gender parity in the film business and in other industries. I’ve worked in nine films with my wife and in eight of those, she’s got paid more than I have. The highest-paid actor in Piku was Deepika (Padukone),” he said.
“It’s a business and if you are a saleable actor, you get paid accordingly. You can’t be a new actress and demand to be paid the same as Shah Rukh Khan,” he added.
Notably, Abhishek and Aishwarya have starred together in several films, including Dhai Akshar Prem Ke, Kuch Na Kaho, Umrao Jaan, Raavan and Guru.
Abhishek also spoke about the #MeToo movement that is currently raging in the country. “First we have to stop character assassination, we have to listen before we judge. I don’t know what the end game of this campaign will be. What I am sure of is that it will set people thinking and make them aware, and that’s a welcome start,” he said.
On the professional front, he will next be seen alongside Aishwarya after eight years in Sarvesh Mewara's forthcoming film Gulab Jamun, which will be produced by Anurag Kashyap.
