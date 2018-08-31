Abhishek Bachchan on Two Year Hiatus: I Had to Go Beyond Films Like Happy New Year and Housefull 3
Abhishek Bachchan opens up about why he chose to take a two-year beak from films and what he did in all this time.
Abhishek Bachchan is starring alongside actors Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal in Manmarziyaan. (Image: Instagram/Abhishek Bachchan)
However, staying away from films was a conscious decision, he says. “I have worked very hard on all the films I have done. I have loved and I have enjoyed every one of them. (But) I felt my personal approach needed to change,” he said recently in an interview.
“I just wanted to re-evaluate where I was in life, wanted to re-energise myself. There was a definite complacency that had come into my work and I wanted to change that," he added.
Known for his performances in films like Bluffmaster, Guru, Yuva and Paa, the 42-year-old actor said it was not the films that he was doing but how he was doing them that was bothering him and hence he decided to take a step back. "Films like Happy New Year and Housefull 3 were doing well, they were enormous hits. But you have to go beyond that. It was a more personal decision than a commercial one," he said.
Was he not afraid that the audiences would forget him? “It is not just about this industry, life in general, it is about out of sight, out of mind. Initially it was a thought that I had. But I was very confident that it would not become an issue," he said.
In the two years that he was away from the movies, Abhishek worked on his kabbadi and football teams. Talking about how he spent his time, he said, “Sports is very inspirational. You learn about team spirit, fighting spirit, how to push against all odds and still try and come out victorious. I have been a sportsman all my life. Having my football and kabbadi team has helped me so much. I was concentrating on supporting my teams and setting them up. It is very rewarding.”
Manmarziyaan is set to release on September 7.
This was my 1st day of shoot for #Manmarziyaan. We were shooting in a night club. @kanika.d our immensely talented writer and I were rehearsing my lines for the day. From the 1st time I met and interacted with her, I tease her saying that the film is actually her biopic ( which it clearly is NOT). I loved her involvement in her work and even her dedication to @anuragkashyap10 's vision. To have the writer on set is such a boon and offers a very unique perspective to the material, especially to the actors. Kanika worked so selflessly on the film and was so generous with sharing her work with us and being so supportive and open to different interpretations to her written work. She made all of us better, and for that I will be eternally thankful. #RoadToManmarziyaan #TakeTwo 📸: @khamkhaphotoartist
