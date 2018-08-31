Abhishek Bachchan on Two Year Hiatus: I Had to Go Beyond Films Like Happy New Year and Housefull 3

With Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan, actor Abhishek Bachchan is returning to the 70mm screen after two years. He was last seen in Housefull 3.However, staying away from films was a conscious decision, he says. “I have worked very hard on all the films I have done. I have loved and I have enjoyed every one of them. (But) I felt my personal approach needed to change,” he said recently in an interview.“I just wanted to re-evaluate where I was in life, wanted to re-energise myself. There was a definite complacency that had come into my work and I wanted to change that," he added.Known for his performances in films like Bluffmaster, Guru, Yuva and Paa, the 42-year-old actor said it was not the films that he was doing but how he was doing them that was bothering him and hence he decided to take a step back. "Films like Happy New Year and Housefull 3 were doing well, they were enormous hits. But you have to go beyond that. It was a more personal decision than a commercial one," he said.Was he not afraid that the audiences would forget him? “It is not just about this industry, life in general, it is about out of sight, out of mind. Initially it was a thought that I had. But I was very confident that it would not become an issue," he said.In the two years that he was away from the movies, Abhishek worked on his kabbadi and football teams. Talking about how he spent his time, he said, “Sports is very inspirational. You learn about team spirit, fighting spirit, how to push against all odds and still try and come out victorious. I have been a sportsman all my life. Having my football and kabbadi team has helped me so much. I was concentrating on supporting my teams and setting them up. It is very rewarding.”Manmarziyaan is set to release on September 7.