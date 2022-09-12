Abhishek Bachchan Pays Amitabh Bachchan a Surprise Visit on Uunchai Set: 'Some Things Never Change'

Amitabh Bachchan recently paid a surprise visit to Big B's Uunchai set. And, the actor has shared a set of two pictures from the day out. In the frame, one of them is a major throwback black and white photo and the next one is the recent one. In the old snap, a younger version of Abhishek can be seen standing by his father who is reading something to him.

The other picture shows Amitabh sitting on a chair while Abhishek hovers over him as they have a conversation. The Jhund actor looks dapper in an all-black outfit with a white and black scarf. Abhishek sported a pink sweatshirt paired with cargo pants. In the frame, Boman Irani can also be spotted sitting beside Senior Bachchan.

The actor penned the caption of the post, “Some things never change! Well, I guess apart from height and facial hair. Surprise visits to his set will always be one of my most favourite things to do.”

Niece and upcoming debutant Navya Naveli Nanda dropped a red heart emoji in the comments section. Genelia Deshmukh also commented, “Awww,” with multiple green heart emojis. Ritesh Deshmukh also wrote, “big love.” Even Indian batsman Surya Kumar Yadav said, “Sweet.”

Meanwhile, speaking on the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan is currently garnering praises for his recent release film Brahmastra which is gaining momentum at the box office. He also has quite a few interesting projects lined up. He will be next seen in GoodBye with Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta. The trailer of the film has unveiled a few days ago. The veteran actor also has Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai along with Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Parineeti Chopra, the Hindi remake of The Intern opposite Deepika Padukone and Project K.

On the other hand, Abhishek was last seen in Netflix Original film Dasvi and will feature in the Hindi remake of the 2019 Tamil film Oththa Seruppu Size 7.

