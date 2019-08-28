Take the pledge to vote

Abhishek Bachchan Pens Heartfelt Note on 15 Years of Dhoom, Says It is the Greatest Feeling

Dhoom starring Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra, John Abraham, Esha Deol and Rimi Sen became a benchmark for stunts movie in India in its time.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 28, 2019, 10:48 AM IST
Abhishek Bachchan Pens Heartfelt Note on 15 Years of Dhoom, Says It is the Greatest Feeling
One of the most successful Aditya Chopra franchises of its time, Dhoom completed 15 years on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. The movie, starring Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra, John Abraham, Esha Deol and Rimi Sen became a benchmark for stunts movie in India in its time. Taking it to Instagram to share the memories, Abhishek Bachchan wrote, “15 years in a heartbeat! A film that changed it all! Especially for me. Will never be able to thank Adi ( Aditya Chopra) and @sanjaygadhvi4 enough for entrusting Jai Dixit to me. Their faith, belief and support came at a time when I needed it the most in my career.”

Thanking the cast and the crew of the movie, he wrote, “To @thejohnabraham @udayc @imeshadeol Rimi and the rest of the cast. Through the making of the film we made memories to last us a lifetime and friendships that stand till date. To the amazing crew, especially Alan Amin, @anaitashroffadajania @mayurpuri Nirav and @vaibhavi.merchant for making us look, sound and move so cool. To the audience, for the love and acceptance.”

Delving further into nostalgia, the Manmarziyaan star also revealed his ‘favourite memory of Dhoom’. He wrote, “Once the first teaser trailer was ready, Yash uncle (the great Yash Chopra) called my father to see it. He especially organised for him to see it on the big screen as opposed to the edit room. After seeing it and then making the projectionist repeat it several times, when they walked out together, I still remember Yash uncle saying with immense pride लड़कों ने अच्छी पिक्चर बनायी है। (the boys have made a good film). Coming from two men we had grown up in front of and whom we idolised it was the greatest stamp of approval ever. Today, when I think about the entire process of making Dhoom, I smile! And THAT is the greatest feeling!”

On the work front, junior Bachchan was last seen in Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan. The actor will be next seen romancing television star Asha Negi on-screen in an upcoming film with Anurag Basu. The movie also stars Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roya Kapur and the Dangal girls Fatima Sana Sheikh and Sanya Malhotra.

